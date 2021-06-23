Wander Franco lived up to the hype, but the Red Sox — and debutant Connor Wong — had the last laugh
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wander Franco rolled up to Tropicana Field on Tuesday afternoon in a Rolls Royce Cullinan that sells for $330,000. When the 20-year-old popped out of the Tampa Bay dugout at 6:51 p.m. to start warming up, the crowd noticed right away and cheered. Franco responded by pumping his knees a little faster as he ran across the outfield behind second base. The cheers got louder.www.bostonglobe.com