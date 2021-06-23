Wander Franco lived up to the hype, but the Red Sox — and debutant Connor Wong — had the last laugh

Franco is the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball and has been for two years running. The 20-year-old phenom is a switch-hitter who has one of just two 80-grade hit tools that MLB Pipeline has ever awarded to a prospect (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being the other). Franco's feel for getting the bat on the ball has many scouts believing that he'll hit right away, but we've already seen several top prospects underperform so far in 2021. Still, Franco is a must-start fantasy player until proven otherwise. He'll oppose Eduardo Rodriguez in tonight's spectacle.