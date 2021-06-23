Police ID man killed in drive-by shootings in metro Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed during a 90-minute string of drive-by shootings in metro Phoenix last week.

David Liebler, 67, was shot in the neck and found dead inside a pickup truck that had gone off the road and into a canal near a freeway, police in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria said Tuesday.

Authorities said Ashin Tricarico, 19, is accused of opening fire on cars and pedestrians from his SUV last Thursday in at least eight separate shootings in three Phoenix suburbs.

Four people were shot including Liebler and a dozen other people were injured, authorities said.

Tricarico allegedly told police he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting, according to court documents.

Authorities said Tricarico is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, endangerment, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

It was unclear Tuesday if Tricarico has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.