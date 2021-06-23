Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria, AZ

Police ID man killed in drive-by shootings in metro Phoenix

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed during a 90-minute string of drive-by shootings in metro Phoenix last week.

David Liebler, 67, was shot in the neck and found dead inside a pickup truck that had gone off the road and into a canal near a freeway, police in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria said Tuesday.

Authorities said Ashin Tricarico, 19, is accused of opening fire on cars and pedestrians from his SUV last Thursday in at least eight separate shootings in three Phoenix suburbs.

Four people were shot including Liebler and a dozen other people were injured, authorities said.

Tricarico allegedly told police he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting, according to court documents.

Authorities said Tricarico is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, endangerment, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

It was unclear Tuesday if Tricarico has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

498K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Peoria, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting#Murder#Ap#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Lenexa, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Man shot to death at Lenexa apartment complex

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old man is dead following a shooting at a Lenexa apartment complex, police there said. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Lenexa Crossing Apartments, police said. Investigators said the suspected shooter called 911 to report it and stayed on the scene until police arrived.
Bellevue, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Woman fatally shot in Bellevue tavern; man in custody

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A woman is dead after a shooting inside Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue Monday night and a suspected shooter is in custody. Officers responded to the tavern shortly after 10 p.m., Bellevue police said. Witnesses at the scene told police a woman had been shot, and the suspect fled the area, KING5 reported.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Associated Press

2 killed, 5 wounded in separate Baltimore shootings Monday

BALTIMORE (AP) — At least two people were killed and five more wounded in separate shootings Monday, according to Baltimore police. News outlets report that the injured include a 16-year-old boy. A police lieutenant on routine patrol found the teen just before noon suffering from gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.
Plankinton, SDPosted by
The Associated Press

2 killed, 1 injured in interstate rollover crash

PLANKINTON, S.D. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed, killing two male passengers, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The woman was seriously injured in the rollover crash on Interstate 90 near Plankinton Sunday evening. She was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Georgia official who shot at deputies gets 10-year sentence

ATLANTA (AP) — A suspended Georgia official has received a 10-year prison sentence for shooting at two deputies who attempted to serve a warrant at his home. WGCL-TV reports Spalding County deputies were serving a simple assault warrant at county Commissioner Don Hawbaker’s Spalding County home in February 2020 when they said he fired two shots at the officers. After a standoff, police units used an armored vehicle to ram Hawbaker’s home and take him into custody.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

4 more victims found in rubble; death toll rises to 32

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The discovery of four more victims in the rubble of a collapsed condominium building raised the death toll to 32, a fire official said Tuesday as a ramped-up search effort faced new threats from severe weather with Tropical Storm Elsa lashing Florida on a path that would mostly bypass the collapse site.
Jackson, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Officials say man drowned in Jackson City Park lake

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — Officials in southwestern Missouri are investigating after a man drowned in a lake at Jackson City Park over the weekend. Firefighters were already at the park Sunday night to monitor a fireworks show when they were told a man had entered the lake and not come out, Jackson Fire Department Capt. Robert Greif told KFVS.
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

3 pulled from lake in Poland after helicopter crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three people were pulled from the water after a private helicopter crashed into a lake in Poland’s Mazurian region on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Local police spokeswoman Joanna Dawidczyk said it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on board, but that one person was able...

Comments / 0

Community Policy