The Home Page Network

The Tioga County YMCA is keeping busy with multiple things they have going on throughout the summer. Since January 2021, the YMCA has offered that members can upgrade to 24-hour access. For only a $10 upcharge, members will receive a key fob where they can access the YMCA at any time, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. To sign up to be a member, anyone can contact the Tioga County YMCA or look up the River Valley Regional YMCA to apply online at https://www.rvrymca.org/. All who apply will be instructed to take a short criminal background check to ensure safety for everyone.