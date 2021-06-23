School board member reflects on past year

Audrey Gibbons took her seat on the Glynn County Board of Education during an unprecedented period in the school district’s history.

When Gibbons, who represents District 5 on the school board, joined in January, Glynn County Schools was halfway through its first full school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic required the district to go through a myriad of changes to ensure that local students continued to receive a quality education.

Gibbons reflected Tuesday during a presentation to the St. Simons Rotary Club on the past year’s challenges and successes. She also shared information on how the district will continue pushing forward as staff and students address learning loss from last year.

“As a newly elected board member of the Glynn County Board of Education, I think the board has done a great job with the school system in providing students with a quality education through the pandemic,” Gibbons said. “If you all remember, we had to close schools down without notice during spring break (in March 2020).”

The new school year began in 2020 with a number of budget cuts because of the initial economic downturn created by the pandemic. Federal CARES Act funding provided financial support, Gibbons said.

When students and teachers returned last August, most had not been in a classroom for around 150 days, she said. Learning loss was expected, and school staff knew it would ripple through the 2020-21 school year.

Some schools were more impacted by learning loss than others, Gibbons said. Glyndale, Burroughs-Molette and Goodyear elementary schools have reported the highest rates of learning loss in the district.

“We have a lot of work to do in Glynn County as we try to get all of our students up to par where they can compete,” she said.

Next school year, she said, a Georgia Virtual Learning Academy will provide a virtual learning option to some of the district’s students. Masks will not be required in schools, she said.

Gibbons fielded several questions from Rotary Club members, including one about the current status of the $20 million in funding approved through a past ESPLOST and allocated for the construction of a performing arts center in Glynn County.

That funding, approved in 2015, will not cover the same amount now that it would have when the project was first presented because the cost of labor and materials has increased, she said.

The project is still on the table and the school board is in the process of reviewing an agreement with College of Coastal Georgia and the University System of Georgia, she said.

A discussion of the agreement is on the agenda for a special-called school board meeting today, Gibbons said.

“The biggest thing is that the college was supposed to raise ‘x’ amount of dollars for whatever cost, and they are still in the process of getting that,” she said. “We can’t do anything else with that money.”

The school board is also set to approve its fiscal year 2022 budget during the meeting, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the district administration building, 1313 Egmont St.