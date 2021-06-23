Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Fundraiser seeks to help city squares

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLrO0_0acdCsLs00

Some of Brunswick’s 14 public squares have a steady flow of people sitting on benches while eating lunch, reading a book or simply enjoying the view under a shade tree.

Other city squares are vacant lots that are waiting for the renovations needed to return them to their true potential.

Since June 1, shoppers and diners have been able to help with the restoration by voluntarily donating 1 percent of their bills through the Signature Squares’ Square Root program.

City Commissioner and Signature Squares Executive Director Julie Martin said a number of businesses have already signed on as founding partners.

“Every dollar that comes in goes into a project,” Martin said. “We have no paid staff, and we have an end goal to see every park reclaimed and revitalized for public use the way the city’s founders intended. These squares are enduring symbols of Brunswick’s unique character and cultural legacy.”

Participating businesses will have signs asking customers to donate 1 percent of their bill to the initiative and explaining the history of the city squares.

The squares were laid out in 1771 by the Council of the Royal Colony of Georgia following a template laid out by Gen. James Edward Oglethorpe.

The business of Susan Bates, Tipsy McSway’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill, is next to Jekyll Square. Bates, a founding partner of the fund-raising program, sees how the square is used by visitors on a daily basis.

“The squares are an important asset to downtown Brunswick,” Bates said. “They are the hubs of the monthly First Friday events and are regularly used as community gathering places. We see it daily outside our windows.

“We are excited to be a part of reclaiming and revitalizing our historic parks.”

Martin said she doesn’t have an estimate on how much it will cost to make improvements and restore the city squares. But it won’t be cheap.

Ongoing renovations at the northwest quadrant of Queen Square cost $85,000. Some of the bigger city squares are four acres.

“These are huge assets we have,” Martin said. “By participating in Square Roots, we further a sense of community as we enjoy the benefits of coming together to define our city’s identity and character.”

In addition to Tipsy McSway’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill, founding partners of the Square Roots program are:

• 1608 Liberty Lofts

• The Wick

• On the Fly Outfitters

• The Market on Newcastle

• The Village Oven

• Port City Partners

• The Rose & Vine

• Brunswick Landing Marina

• MSTiller, LLC

• 365 Degree Total Marketing

• Premiere Printing

• Southeastern Photography

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
