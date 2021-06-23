Cancel
Study provides treatment guidance for children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis conducted by a group of investigators including Tamara Bradford, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, found that children and adolescents with Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) initially treated with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) plus glucocorticoids had a lower risk of new or persistent cardiovascular dysfunction than IVIG alone.

