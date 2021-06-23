Rio Terra Senior Living Awarded as Multi-Year Best Memory Care Facility in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Rio Terra Senior Living has been awarded as a Multi-Year Best Memory Care Facility in New Braunfels, Texas by MemoryCare.com. MemoryCare.com is a research organization that is focused on supporting caregivers and their loved ones and helping them find healthcare that best fits their needs. To choose the best memory care communities in New Braunfels, their team of researchers start by using their unique methodology to develop a list of contenders. They further refine the list by completing hands-on research for each one of the companies. Finally, they compile online reviews from residents and families and wrote summaries of each community that made it through their selection process.