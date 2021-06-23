Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 13 days ago

Today is Wednesday, June 23, the 174th day of 2021. There are 191 days left in the year.

www.wabashplaindealer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Today
Related
PoliticsPosted by
AL.com

Why do we celebrate July 4th? History, facts about America’s birthday

The holiday marks the day in 1776 when the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, signaling the official separation of the 13 original colonies from Great Britain amid the Revolutionary War. Since that day, July 4, 1776 has been considered America’s “birthday,” making her 245 years old...
PoliticsRiverside Press Enterprise

America’s birthday was no picnic in the park

On July 4th, 1776 the Second Continental Congress took the radical step of declaring thirteen of King George III’s colonies independent of the mother country; from then on there was no going back. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We shall all hang together or we shall most certainly hang separately.”. The...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Monday, July 5, 2021

Today is Monday, July 5, the 186th day of 2021 with 179 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include showman...
SocietyFosters Daily Democrat

Azzi: What to America is the Fourth of July?

“There I was, the black grandson of a slave, the son of a black sharecropper, part of a historic occasion, a symbolic hero to my people ... It should have been a glorious moment for me as the stirring words of the national anthem poured from the stands … Today, as I look back on that opening game of my first World Series, I must tell you that it was Mr. Rickey’s drama and that I was only a principal actor. As I write this twenty years later, I cannot stand and sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a black man in a white world. In 1972, in 1947, at my birth in 1919, I know that I never had it made.” I Never Had It Made: An Autobiography of Jackie Robinson.
Instagramswiowanewssource.com

Today in History for June 24th

Highlights of this day in history: Start of the Berlin blockade during the early Cold War; Boxing champ Jack Dempsey born; Comedian and actor Jackie Gleason of 'The Honeymooners' fame dies. (June 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
InstagramWinchester News Gazette

Today in History for July 4th

Highlights of this day in history: America's Declaration of Independence; Former Presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson die on same day; Israel's raid at Entebbe; West Point opens; Lou Gehrig's farewell to baseball; Neil Simon born. (July 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
InstagramTimes-Herald

Today in History for July 4th

Highlights of this day in history: America's Declaration of Independence; Former Presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson die on same day; Israel's raid at Entebbe; West Point opens; Lou Gehrig's farewell to baseball; Neil Simon born. (July 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​

Comments / 0

Community Policy