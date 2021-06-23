Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Barbara Jean's tomato basil salad defines summer in a dish

By SAVANNAH RICHARDSON srichardson@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EC4SS_0acdCGFc00

Light and fresh dishes are the best during the summertime months. Usually, it’s too hot to eat heavier things, so it’s perfect when a light dish can also be filling.

Barbara Jean’s, located in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island, created a tomato, mozzarella and basil salad that, to the owners, Jim and Barbara Jean Barta, is the definition of summer.

“I’ve been making that for many, many years, right, and it’s always worked — everybody’s always loved it,” Barbara Jean Barta said.

She said fresh tomatoes are the key to this recipe.

“Just don’t get the hothouse kind — summertime tomatoes are the best,” Barta said.

The juicer and more acidic the tomato is, the better for this recipe because mixing it with the cheese and dressing gives it more flavor.

Also, going fresh with the cheese is the way to go, but Barta said there are choices.

“It’s fresh mozzarella, but you have a choice,” Barta said. “You can either use a big ball and cut it up, or those little things are so cute — it’s called pearl mozzarella.”

Its small size makes it ideal for salads like this one or into hot pasta for added flavor. Also, don’t add the cheese right away. Barta said the salt will make the cheese hard if you don’t wait to add it right before serving.

This salad is perfect to pair with other foods as well, or Barta said if you want to enjoy it solo, that’s also a great option.

“It goes very well with anything you want to grill, and people grill all summer long, so that to me makes it a perfect complement,” Barta said. “You can either have it before the meal, with the meal or even after it if you want. It goes well with grilled steak, chicken, pork chops or even a light pasta dish. The Italian sausage would also be a great combination.”

The basil should also be fresh for this dish. Having fresh basil just brings another element when combining these ingredients together. It adds a pretty garnish as well.

However, the most important part of this recipe isn’t the fresh tomatoes, basil or cheese — it’s making sure the vinaigrette dressing is prepared properly.

“You can use that same vinegarette on almost anything,” Barta said.

Using a whisk is the easiest way to combine the ingredients it takes to make the dressing.

This recipe is for any kind of cook, beginners to the most experienced chefs — just making sure to remember that fresh is always better.

Barbara Jean Barta’s Tomato Basil Salad

2½ ripe tomatoes

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

⅓ cup chopped onion

1 tsp garlic, minced

2 tbls capers, large ones are best

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

⅓ cup chopped fresh basil

1 large ball of fresh mozzarella or pearl mozzarella

Directions:

Trim tomatoes and chop into ½ inch pieces. Combine vinegar, oil, onions, garlic, capers, salt and pepper in a large bowl. It’s easier to use a whisk. Add the tomatoes and basil and toss gently. Serve at room temperature.

If you’re making the salad with fresh mozzarella, cut the cheese into ½ inch cubes or use pearl mozzarella. Add just before serving.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
1K+
Followers
155
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salads#Tomatoes#All Summer Long#Grilled Cheese#Food Drink#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Making Melting Potatoes, and They Are Melt-in-Your-Mouth Good

If the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “potatoes” is a Thanksgiving spread, have we got some news for you. Potatoes are a dynamic food. The options you have when it comes to recipes, cooking methods and types of potatoes are basically limitless—what other food is a holiday staple, crispy snack, breakfast side and a fundamental addition to your McDonald’s order?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Kitchen Ingredient Paula Deen Never Touches - Exclusive

If you ask Paula Deen, she'll proudly tell you she's not a certified chef. "I'm a cook. I've never been to school. I graduated from my grandmother Paula's kitchen," as she put it. But Deen is a culinary legend all the same, and she knows her way around a kitchen. The Southern cuisine connoisseur and TV personality can deep fry just about anything, turn Twinkies into a gourmet dessert, and uses more butter in her recipes than you can even imagine (via Paula Deen). Of course, if you've watched her shows, checked out her YouTube channel, or read her cookbooks, you know that Deen can and will cook with just about anything, from green tomatoes to alligators (yes, seriously).
Recipeschatelaine.com

How To Cook Three Types Of Ribs On The Grill

There are few methods of cooking that bring out more pride or swagger than grilling—and learning how to cook ribs on the grill (pork ribs to be precise) is a winning formula. The three most common styles of ribs. Back Ribs. Also known as baby-backs, these are the most popular...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Recipesinregister.com

This potato salad is a Southern summertime staple anyone can make

No summertime gathering in the South is complete without a helping of dreamy, creamy potato salad—especially if it accompanies a backyard barbecue or poolside party. Plus, everyone knows there’s no better potato salad than the kind Grandma used to make, which is why we love this recipe from Aimee Broussard’s actual grandmother. Skipping the celery and advising a combination of chunky and mashed potatoes, this customizable yet classic family recipe is a summertime savior.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Recipesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

The Dinner Belle: Oven Baked Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs are one of my favorite dinners to make during the week because they’re inexpensive, super low maintenance and taste so good with very little work required. The recipe I’m sharing with you today is one my family requests regularly. A simple honey mustard sauce, garlic and fresh thyme...
RecipesPosted by
Salon

Make your pasta salad better with salami, provolone and a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Inspired by traditional antipasto flavors, we wanted to create a pasta salad that could take on hearty, interesting mix-ins. We started with fusilli pasta, which was substantial enough to hold up to the larger pieces of meat and cheese. Thickly cut salami and provolone added savory bite and richness, and sliced kalamata olives added a brininess to punch up the flavor. With several rich ingredients in the mix, a mayonnaise-based dressing was overkill, so we swapped it out in favor of a bright vinaigrette accented with tangy sun-dried tomatoes, red wine vinegar, garlic, and basil. When left to marinate for a day or two, the pasta took on even more flavor; to loosen the dressing and quickly take the chill off the pasta, we stirred in a little boiling water. Chopped baby spinach added just before serving lent extra color and freshness. Other pasta shapes can be substituted for the fusilli.
RecipesHouston Chronicle

This broccoli and bacon salad is creamy, salty, nutty and made for summer days

When you were a child, were you one of those little ones who only ate your vegetables with glee when they were served au gratin - smothered in cream and cheese?. This crunchy, creamy broccoli salad made me feel like that kid again. We happily ate it as a main dish on a warm evening because each forkful delivered the raw broccoli, yes, but with lots of goodies along for the ride.
Recipespurewow.com

Baked Ginger and Lemon Chicken

Savory, spicy and sweet, this baked ginger and lemon chicken from Vietnamese by Uven Luu is ready in an hour—that sounds like a long time, but most of it is hands-off cooking. “One of my favorite midweek meals takes minutes to prepare,” Luu writes. “Sultry ginger, tangy lemon, hot chiles...
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

10 Carla Hall Recipes Perfect For Bringing Southern Cooking Into Your Home

If you're a fan of Top Chef, Carla Hall's name is hardly new to you. The American chef, TV host and former model certainly knows her way around the kitchen. She was formerly a co-host on ABC's The Chew, where she talked about foods from all angles. Carla Hall is specifically known for southern dishes like cornbread, buttermilk biscuits, black-eyed pea salad with hot sauce vinaigrette, grits, and caramel cake. Many of her African American-inspired recipes can be found in her book Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration.
Washington, DCWJLA

Sweet and savory summer salads

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — If you're looking to mix up your menu this season, Jessica Formicola of Savory Experiments has plenty of recipe inspiration packed with summer flavor. She shared two tasty salad options with a little sugar, spice and everything nice.
RecipesFox11online.com

Italian Tortellini Pasta Salad

20 ounces cheese tortellini, cooked according to package, drained (don’t overcook) In a large bowl, combine cooled tortellini with bell pepper, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, mozzarella, pepperoni, and olives. In a jar shake together dressing ingredients. Toss all but about 1/3 cup of the dressing with pasta mixture. Cover and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy