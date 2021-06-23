Barbara Jean's tomato basil salad defines summer in a dish

Light and fresh dishes are the best during the summertime months. Usually, it’s too hot to eat heavier things, so it’s perfect when a light dish can also be filling.

Barbara Jean’s, located in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island, created a tomato, mozzarella and basil salad that, to the owners, Jim and Barbara Jean Barta, is the definition of summer.

“I’ve been making that for many, many years, right, and it’s always worked — everybody’s always loved it,” Barbara Jean Barta said.

She said fresh tomatoes are the key to this recipe.

“Just don’t get the hothouse kind — summertime tomatoes are the best,” Barta said.

The juicer and more acidic the tomato is, the better for this recipe because mixing it with the cheese and dressing gives it more flavor.

Also, going fresh with the cheese is the way to go, but Barta said there are choices.

“It’s fresh mozzarella, but you have a choice,” Barta said. “You can either use a big ball and cut it up, or those little things are so cute — it’s called pearl mozzarella.”

Its small size makes it ideal for salads like this one or into hot pasta for added flavor. Also, don’t add the cheese right away. Barta said the salt will make the cheese hard if you don’t wait to add it right before serving.

This salad is perfect to pair with other foods as well, or Barta said if you want to enjoy it solo, that’s also a great option.

“It goes very well with anything you want to grill, and people grill all summer long, so that to me makes it a perfect complement,” Barta said. “You can either have it before the meal, with the meal or even after it if you want. It goes well with grilled steak, chicken, pork chops or even a light pasta dish. The Italian sausage would also be a great combination.”

The basil should also be fresh for this dish. Having fresh basil just brings another element when combining these ingredients together. It adds a pretty garnish as well.

However, the most important part of this recipe isn’t the fresh tomatoes, basil or cheese — it’s making sure the vinaigrette dressing is prepared properly.

“You can use that same vinegarette on almost anything,” Barta said.

Using a whisk is the easiest way to combine the ingredients it takes to make the dressing.

This recipe is for any kind of cook, beginners to the most experienced chefs — just making sure to remember that fresh is always better.

Barbara Jean Barta’s Tomato Basil Salad

2½ ripe tomatoes

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

⅓ cup chopped onion

1 tsp garlic, minced

2 tbls capers, large ones are best

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

⅓ cup chopped fresh basil

1 large ball of fresh mozzarella or pearl mozzarella

Directions:

Trim tomatoes and chop into ½ inch pieces. Combine vinegar, oil, onions, garlic, capers, salt and pepper in a large bowl. It’s easier to use a whisk. Add the tomatoes and basil and toss gently. Serve at room temperature.

If you’re making the salad with fresh mozzarella, cut the cheese into ½ inch cubes or use pearl mozzarella. Add just before serving.