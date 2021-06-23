Golf carts banned on St. Marys street

ST. MARYS — After years of complaints from motorists, St. Marys city officials are going to do something about slow moving golf carts on a busy city street.

The city has approved a new ordinance banning carts on Dilworth Street from Seminole Avenue to West Ashley Street. Carts are also banned from driving on Winding Road, where the speed limit exceeds 35 mph, the highest speed limit where golf carts are allowed, according to state law.

Residents have complained for years about golf cart drivers on some of the city’s main thoroughfares downtown where most of the speed limits are 35 mph or lower. Motorists complain about golf cart drivers oblivious to the cars and trucks forced to slow down because they don’t pull over to let traffic pass.

In some instances, motorists have taken risks to pass a golf cart, nearly causing an accident. There are also complaints about children under the age of 16 who have been seen driving carts on city streets, which is a violation of state law. Children as young as 12 can legally drive a golf cart if they are accompanied by an adult. And youth 15 years old can drive a cart without adult supervision if they have a learner’s permit for a driver’s license.

City officials also plan to establish designated cross points on roads with a speed limit higher than 35 mph.

The new ordinance also includes verbiage changes, such as describing golf carts as personal transportation vehicles. The old verbiage was low speed motor vehicle.

City councilman Jim Gant said the new ordinance is “a big step forward.”

“It’s been an issue for a long time,” he said. “It’s an attempt to tamp down the problem.”

Within the last two weeks, a truck nearly struck a golf cart it was passing as the cart was preparing to turn, Gant said. He said impatient motorists put themselves and the golf cart occupants at risk.

Dilworth Street has been restriped to make it illegal to pass, and signs have been erected to let golf cart owners know they can’t drive on that stretch of Dilworth Street.

“There have been some close encounters,” Gant said. “I think it’s going to make things safer.”

There will be no other modifications to the city ordinance, Gant said. Carts in St. Marys are not required be licensed, to have seat belts or windshields and wipers.

A public meeting to explain the new ordinance will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 29 at St. Marys City Hall.