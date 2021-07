Andrus hopes first homer with A's leads to many, many more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. They say timing is everything, but in this case, it wasn’t enough. Elvis Andrus hit a massive game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Athletics' 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings on Friday night. It was his first homer of the season and it came at the perfect time.