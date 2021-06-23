Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA world reacts to Deandre Ayton leading Phoenix Suns to dramatic Game 2 win

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8mB8_0acdBsO500

The Phoenix Suns are now two wins away from earning their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993, and they have Deandre Ayton to thank for it.

With Devin Booker struggling big time during Phoenix’ Game 2 outing against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, Ayton came to play big time. Continuing his proverbial coming-out party in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the former No. 1 pick connected on 12-of-15 shots for 24 points while grabbing 14 rebounds.

However, it was this one play at the end of the dramatic game that had everyone talking. With Los Angeles up 103-102 and less than a second left, Jae Crowder connected with Deandre Ayton on a game-winning alley-oop on an inbounds pass. It was something to behold at Phoenix Suns Arena.

Absolutely bananas. How the Clippers didn’t guard the low-post on that inbounds pass is beyond comprehension.

The Deandre Ayton game-winner also came mere seconds after a controversial review gave the Los Angeles Clippers possession of the ball up one with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game. In the ultimate “ball don’t lie moment,” Paul George missed two free throws to set up that game-winner from Ayton. It was just an insane ending.

NBA world reacts to Deandre Ayton beating the Los Angeles Clippers

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face the Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

After 16 long years, Chris Paul finally made it to the NBA Finals. Four wins separate Paul and the Phoenix Suns from winning their first NBA championship. Phoenix awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series on the other side of the bracket to determine their Finals foes, where the former has a 3-2 series lead. CP3 and the Suns will definitely tune in to the Eastern Conference Finals to do some advance scouting in preparation for their championship-round opponents.
NBAYardbarker

Suns' Chris Paul is now favored to win NBA Finals MVP

Chris Paul is now favored to win the NBA Finals MVP award, one day after he and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns were co-favorites in the legalized U.S. sports gambling market. Both were 2-1 (+200) on Friday, but on Saturday, the market had shifted with Paul going to +175...
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAtheScore

NBA announces schedule for Bucks-Suns Finals

The schedule has been announced for the upcoming NBA Finals featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Date Game Away Home Time (ET) This marks Milwaukee's first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. The Bucks won their lone championship in 1971. Meanwhile, Phoenix is playing for a championship for the first...
NBAuncrazed.com

Phoenix Suns Win Game Two As They Step Closer To NBA Final

In game two of the Western Conference finals against LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns won in the last seconds of the game taking a 2-0 series lead. The game finished 104-103 to the Suns, with Deandre Ayton getting the winning points as he dunked in the last second. He finished the game with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 1 assist, block and steal. NBA report.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Suns' Deandre Ayton wants to silence doubters by winning NBA championship

Suns center Deandre Ayton is playing in the Western Conference finals three years after being the first selection in the draft, but he tells Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that most fans don’t see him as an elite player. Ayton had the highlight of his career Tuesday night when he dunked off an inbounds pass in the final second to give Phoenix a 2-0 series lead. It put him in the national spotlight after missing the playoffs during his first two NBA seasons.
NBAchatsports.com

Crowder-to-Ayton lob in final second lifts Suns to dramatic Game 2 win over Clippers

Deandre Ayton punched a higher floor than Iviac Zubac to decide the outcome of Game 2 on Tuesday night. Catching a lob pass Jae Crowder thrown from the right corner of the baseline and off a screen from Devin Booker, Ayton finished with a two handed flush with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns an incredible 104-103 victory before a sellout crowd of 16,645 at Phoenix Suns Arena.
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Clippers: How Phoenix exploited a little-known rule on Deandre Ayton's incredible Game 2 winner

The Western Conference finals continued in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night, as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 104-103, on Deandre Ayton's last-second tip-in. With the win, the Suns are now up 2-0 in the series and Chris Paul hasn't even played yet. With their leader expected to return for Game 3, they have a great chance to advance to the Finals for the first time since 1993.
NBANBC Washington

NBA Playoffs: Deandre Ayton's Game-Winner Caps Wild Finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2

Ayton's game-winner caps wild finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. What a finish in Phoenix. With the Phoenix Suns trailing the Los Angeles Clippers by one and just 0.9 seconds remaining in Tuesday night's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, Jae Crowder found Deandre Ayton off an inbound pass for a game-winning alley-oop.

Comments / 1

Community Policy