Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Chart Check [Hot 100]: Megan Thee Stallion Secures 7th Top 20 Hit with ‘Thot Sh*t’

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion trots to yet another impressive entry on the Hot 100, this time courtesy of her latest hit ‘Thot Sh*t.’. The Lil Ju-produced cut, which premiered June 18, raced to the top of YouTube and Twitter’s trending tallies thanks to chatter around its political, Aube Perrie-directed music video. Streaming on the video platform, when coupled with radio airplay, digital download, and other calculated streaming figures, spelled for a handsome #16 debut on this week’s Hot 100.

thatgrapejuice.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Sza
Person
Wale
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Music Video#Hot 100#Radio Airplay#Digital#Tgj Chart Check#Wap#Wap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
Related
Behind Viral VideosMySanAntonio

Black TikTok creators boycott Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot S---' to highlight cultural appropriation

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but some Black TikTok creators are fed up about it. If you've ever found yourself going down the TikTok rabbit hole, you know the app is filled with millennials coming up with viral dances to popular songs. Houston's very own Megan Thee Stallion is a fan favorite on the app, with viral dances to her hit singles "Savage," "Captain Hook" and "Body" helping launch her further into stardom on and off the app.
AnimalsPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Megan Thee Stallion Got Caught Lacking

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Welp its safe to say The Hot Girl Young Tina Snow aka Megan Thee Stallion is back outside. But this time its for fun in the sun, with her boo thang Pardison Fontaine . Press play and see for yourself Megan gets caught lacking’.
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

Megan Thee Stallion rules BET carpet

Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Lil Nax X among the stars smouldering for the camera on the BET Awards red carpet. (June 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4906bdc6dcdc4529b388f4a1d8363eaa.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami Share Kiss After BET Awards

The BET Awards had no shortage of excitement and drama. However, what happened after the awards ceremony also has people speculating about a possible relationship between hip-hop artists Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami after the two were reportedly seen kissing following the ceremony. Following the awards ceremony (where Megan...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Billboard 200: Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Album Delivers Career-Best Chart Peak

Doja Cat has debuted strongly on the Billboard 200 with her new album ‘Planet Her.’. Preceded by singles ‘Kiss Me More’ and ‘You Right (ft. The Weeknd),’ the set served as one of the year’s most anticipated. Particularly following the momentum established by last year’s ‘Hot Pink’ and breakout bop ‘Say So.’
Musicrespect-mag.com

Doja Cat Releases “Ain’t Shit” Vevo Official Live Performance

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces the release of Doja Cat’s Official Live Performance of “Ain’t Shit” from her new album Planet Her, out now via Kemosabe/RCA Records. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Doja Cat Performs ‘Love To Dream’ Live For VEVO [Video]

Doja Cat may have debuted strongly on the charts with her latest album ‘Planet Her,’ but that hasn’t put a pause on her promotional push for the project. For, the dynamic star has continued to roll-out performances from her VEVO Live special. Filmed on Planet Her (aka a Californian canyon),...
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

Every Hip-Hop Song Is the Song of the Summer According to Fans

There's no season quite like the summer, especially this year. Following a year of staying inside due to the pandemic, hip-hop fans are back outside to enjoy hot, sunny weather. With festivals resuming, outdoor events left and right and vacation season upon us, the music being released up until this point is in the running to be the song of the summer. Everyone has some sort of music-based memory tied to this time of year, and the summer of 2021 is no exception. Factor in the loosening COVID-19 restrictions and the feeling of "losing" this season last year, and it's only right that fans are already selecting their favorite tracks for the coveted "Song of the Summer" title. If Twitter is any indication, there are a plenty of songs that are already being given the designation. No worries, XXL will walk you through some of the top picks.
MusicGreenwichTime

Tyler, the Creator Debuts at No. 1 on Album Chart, Followed by Doja Cat

Tyler, the Creator managed to have the fifth-biggest album debut of the year so far as his “Call Me If You Get Lost” debuted atop the Rolling Stone album chart, the first time one of his releases has done so, followed at a comfortable distance by Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” in the No 2 slot.
CelebritiesSt. Louis American

DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion quarrel over Tory Lanez Retweet

DaBaby is stirring the pot, just days after the release of his new collaboration with Tory Lanez on the song “Skat.” He retweeted a fan’s joke about Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion last summer. “I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the[y] shot somebody and don’t have to do...
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Juicy J on New Music, Battling Drug Addictions, Megan Thee Stallion, Producer Tag Origin & More

The Three 6 Mafia legend stopped by to discuss the extended version of ‘The Hustle Continues.’ In his latest project, he’s added some of today’s favorite artists to the tracklist like Megan Thee Stallion, Pooh Shiesty, and Logic. Speaking of Logic, he shares that the DMV artist is actually his best friend and was also behind the inspiration of his latest producer tag.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Tyler, The Creator Clowns DJ Khaled After He Nabs 2nd No. 1 Billboard Album

Tyler, The Creator nabbed his second No. 1 Billboard 200 album on Sunday (July 4) with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, his follow-up to the 2019 Grammy Award-winning IGOR. According to Billboard, the 17-track project sold over 169,000 total album-equivalent units in its opening week, ousting Doja Cat’s Planet Her album, which landed at No. 2 with roughly 109,000 total album-equivalent units sold.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat's Official Top 10 biggest songs

Doja Cat's rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Landing her first hit on the Official Chart and the very end of 2019 with Tyga collaboration Juicy, Doja has quickly become a staple on the charts and radio with her unique brand of rap-pop. View Doja's Official UK Chart history so far here.
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Doja Cat scores number-two debut album with ‘Planet Her’

Doja Cat‘s latest album, Planet Her, shot the singer into space — the space just shy of the top of the Billboard album chart. The singer’s new release debuts at number two on the Billboard 200 with 109,000 units sold. It’s Doja’s best sales week, and the album is her highest-charting release yet, besting the number-nine peak of her previous album, Hot Pink.

Comments / 0

Community Policy