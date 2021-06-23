Chart Check [Hot 100]: Megan Thee Stallion Secures 7th Top 20 Hit with ‘Thot Sh*t’
Megan Thee Stallion trots to yet another impressive entry on the Hot 100, this time courtesy of her latest hit ‘Thot Sh*t.’. The Lil Ju-produced cut, which premiered June 18, raced to the top of YouTube and Twitter’s trending tallies thanks to chatter around its political, Aube Perrie-directed music video. Streaming on the video platform, when coupled with radio airplay, digital download, and other calculated streaming figures, spelled for a handsome #16 debut on this week’s Hot 100.thatgrapejuice.net