Collaborative Filtering Using fast.ai

towardsdatascience.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wondered how Netflix recommends the right content tailor-made for a user? This deep dive focusses on recommender systems and embeddings [latent factors] to derive meaning from user-item interactions. If you haven’t worked with recommender systems before, this blog is a perfect start for you. The model described in this article uses the fast.ai library and assumes that you have a basic knowledge of python programming language as well as PyTorch. Let’s dive right in.

Fast Ai, Collaborative Filtering, Data Science, Data Analysis
