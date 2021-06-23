Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

With a federal windfall incoming, Virginia should require school districts to build to green standards

By Ivy Main
Posted by 
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPTl4_0acdBLhS00

More than $4.3 billion in federal stimulus dollars will be flowing to Virginia this year as part of the American Rescue Plan, with cities and counties in line for another $2.7 billion. In a joint statement in May, Governor Northam and Democratic leaders laid out spending priorities that included rehabilitating and upgrading the infrastructure in public schools. The General Assembly plans to meet for a special legislative session in August to allocate the funds. In addition to the federal money, Virginia also finds itself in the happy position of having surplus funds of its own to spend.

As it stands now, the federal funds cannot be used for new school construction, a restriction that upsets school officials in areas with aging schools and no budget to replace them. But whether some money is spent on new schools or not, the General Assembly should not just throw dollars out the door and hope for the best. Virginia has an enormous opportunity to improve student health and learning, correct historic injustices, and meet the demands of the climate crisis, but only if the right standards are in place from the outset.

First, funding should be prioritized to Title 1 schools, which are those with at least 40 percent of children from low-income families. Given Virginia’s history of segregation and racism, a high number of Title 1 schools are in Black communities, while others are in parts of rural Virginia that have been left behind economically.  Title 1 schools on average are older and in worse condition than schools in more affluent areas, and the students are more likely to suffer from asthma and other health problems that are exacerbated by mold and poor indoor air quality. Improving indoor air quality and student well-being should be the primary goals for all new or renovated facilities, and it makes sense to start with the students most in need.

Second, while many localities are attracted to the idea of shiny new schools, in most cases it takes less time and costs less to retrofit an old school that is structurally sound than to tear it down and build new. It’s also better for the environment , even if the new school would be built to a “green” standard. Children don’t need new buildings; they need healthy, high-performing buildings. A beautiful remodel of the historic school their parents and grandparents attended could be just what the doctor ordered.

Third, new or renovated schools should be required to meet the highest standards for energy efficiency, including windows, insulation and HVAC. New construction should also be all-electric, as should most renovated buildings. This maximizes taxpayer savings on energy costs over the lifetime of the building, supports the goal of healthy indoor air, and is consistent with Virginia’s commitment to phase out fossil fuels.

Fourth, if the roof will be new or upgraded, it should be made solar-ready, allowing the school to take advantage of third-party power purchase agreements (PPAs) or solar services agreements to install solar panels. Leveraging private capital to pay for the school’s primary energy source stretches construction dollars. These agreements provide financing for solar facilities at no upfront cost and typically save money for schools from the outset. Once the solar panels are paid off, energy bills plummet and savings pile up.

New schools and deep retrofits can even achieve net-zero status affordably, and ought to be required to do so in most cases. Net-zero schools become a source of community pride and offer educational benefits as students learn about energy and how solar panels work. According to a study conducted for Fairfax County Public Schools , the additional upfront cost of building a net-zero-ready school (one that will produce as much energy as it uses once solar panels are added) is only about 5 percent more than standard construction, and the additional cost is recovered through energy savings in under 10 years. Renovating older schools to net-zero costs 11 percent more, but still pays off in 15 years.

Even if we weren’t worried about climate, these standards would make sense for student health and taxpayer savings. Yet today, school districts are not required to build high performance schools, and most don’t. The result is higher operating costs, and in some cases school boards being told that their brand-new schools won’t support solar. Solar companies say it’s probable that solar would be just fine, but this shouldn’t even be an issue. Yet it will continue to be cited as an obstacle if solar-readiness is not made standard.

Our children deserve better. Virginia should seize this year’s historic opportunity to invest in healthy, high-performing schools that are free of fossil fuels and will deliver long-term benefits for taxpayers and the climate.

The post With a federal windfall incoming, Virginia should require school districts to build to green standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

444
Followers
290
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Federal Stimulus#Energy Efficiency#Infrastructure#The American Rescue Plan#Democratic#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Boosted by expansion, Medicaid enrollment soared to more than half a million Virginians during the pandemic

For years, Debbie Oswalt collected stories of Virginians who died before they could access the right medical care.  As executive director of the Virginia Health Care Foundation, which funds the state’s network of free clinics and community health centers, she knew firsthand how limited access could be for patients without insurance. One of her worst […] The post Boosted by expansion, Medicaid enrollment soared to more than half a million Virginians during the pandemic appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PoliticsPosted by
Virginia Mercury

On the divisive issue of guns, differences between red and blue weren’t always so black and white

No one who hasn’t lived as a hermit in a cave in Borneo the past few decades can profess ignorance of the potent role the implacable dispute over gun rights vs. gun control plays in today’s politics. If you’re a Republican, you can’t love unfettered rights to own and use firearms enough. It’s a sine […] The post On the divisive issue of guns, differences between red and blue weren’t always so black and white appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Posted by
Virginia Mercury

Army Corps of Engineers issues wetlands permit for massive Wegmans distribution center

The Army Corps of Engineers has signed off on the construction of a massive Wegmans distribution facility on a site containing protected wetlands in Hanover County, angering residents who have been fighting the project for several years. Neighbors took particular umbrage at the corps’ decision late last month to issue the wetlands permit at the […] The post Army Corps of Engineers issues wetlands permit for massive Wegmans distribution center appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Virginia will expand mental health coverage under Medicaid

For years, mental health treatment for many Virginians has followed a predictable pattern, said Anna Mendez, executive director of the Charlottesville-based nonprofit Partner for Mental Health.  “For community providers like us, a family member will call and say their loved one is in crisis,” Mendez said. “And we can tell that they’re in distress, but […] The post Virginia will expand mental health coverage under Medicaid appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Pittsylvania County, VAPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Mountain Valley Pipeline follows familiar playbook: Push pollution into poor and minority communities

By Elizabeth Jones and Queen Shabazz As we prepare to give much-needed attention to our national infrastructure and align federal energy policy with the escalating climate crisis, we should remember former Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas’s observation that infrastructure projects seem always to cut “through the poor area of town, not through the area […] The post Mountain Valley Pipeline follows familiar playbook: Push pollution into poor and minority communities appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Marijuana is now legal in Virginia. Advocates are already pushing for changes to the law.

As of today, marijuana is legal for adults 21 and older to possess, consume and grow in Virginia. But unless a doctor has signed off on a prescription, there’s no legal way to buy it. Lawmakers have set a 2024 target to begin retail sales to recreational users, a runway the legislation’s authors say is […] The post Marijuana is now legal in Virginia. Advocates are already pushing for changes to the law. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Judge weighs manufacturers’ lawsuit to overturn Virginia carbon market regulation

Despite Virginia’s participation in two carbon auctions netting the state almost $90 million, Virginia manufacturers are continuing to fight an environmental regulation outlining the carbon-trading program.  “This rule has been transformed completely, with a much higher price tag,” said Elizabeth Williamson, an attorney with Williams Mullen representing the Virginia Manufacturers Association, at a hearing before […] The post Judge weighs manufacturers’ lawsuit to overturn Virginia carbon market regulation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

A new state office aims to address longstanding gaps in Virginia’s foster care system

For decades, there’s often been nowhere to turn if something goes wrong in Virginia’s foster care system, a sprawling program administered through 120 local agencies — all with their own policies and operating procedures. While there is a state Department of Social Services, officials have historically said they have little authority to intervene when local […] The post A new state office aims to address longstanding gaps in Virginia’s foster care system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PoliticsPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Six surprising facts about the Declaration of Independence

By Woody Holton, University of South Carolina Editor’s note: Americans may think they know a lot about the Declaration of Independence, but many of those ideas are elitist and wrong, as historian Woody Holton explains. His forthcoming book “Liberty is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution” shows how independence and the Revolutionary War […] The post Six surprising facts about the Declaration of Independence appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Partisanship, race play too much of a role in recall efforts around Virginia

When supporters of a rarely used tactic to remove a politician from office – in this case, state Sen. Louise Lucas – feel compelled to say the effort isn’t racially motivated, be very, very suspicious. After all, recall efforts of local and state elected officials in Virginia in recent years have often spotlighted African-American politicians. […] The post Partisanship, race play too much of a role in recall efforts around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Governance via Zoom is coming to an end in Virginia. Should it?

For more than a year, policymakers across Virginia have been able to log on and conduct public business from whatever room, or car, they happen to be in. But public bodies will have to transition back to in-person meetings after June 30, the expiration date of the state of emergency Gov. Ralph Northam declared at […] The post Governance via Zoom is coming to an end in Virginia. Should it? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Ban on pet box turtles takes effect in Virginia

Generations of Virginians have taken box turtles from forests and yards to keep as pets. As of today, that’s illegal. Experts say the docile, colorful turtles are in decline, and new state regulations taking effect ban turning them into pets. The rules also impose tough restrictions on keeping common native reptiles and amphibians such as […] The post Ban on pet box turtles takes effect in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Amid a push to end mental health hospitalizations, Virginia is still funding more beds

“Broken” is the only word Sheriff Darrell Warren can find to describe Virginia’s mental health system. A 30-year veteran of the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office, he’s part of a growing contingent — law enforcement officials who have turned to state legislators, or the pages of their local newspapers, to share their alarm over a continuing shortage […] The post Amid a push to end mental health hospitalizations, Virginia is still funding more beds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Republicans push back against federal approval for changes in state voting laws

WASHINGTON—Republicans during a U.S. House Judiciary panel hearing on Tuesday argued that a bill that would reinstate a preclearance section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act is unnecessary because there is no discrimination in voting. The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Mike Johnson, (R-La.), said that the legislation is not needed and that the […] The post Republicans push back against federal approval for changes in state voting laws appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
TrafficPosted by
Virginia Mercury

In microtransit test, some rural Virginians can now order bus rides through an app

Residents of two rural Virginia counties who don’t have an easy way to get around are gaining more flexibility to order up a ride from an app. But instead of getting transportation through ride-sharing platforms like Uber or Lyft, which aren’t always an option in sparsely populated areas, the app will connect them to small […] The post In microtransit test, some rural Virginians can now order bus rides through an app appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
AnimalsPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Unlike some hunting dogs, ‘right to retrieve’ debate keeps on coming back

A unique Virginia law dating to 1938 that allows hunters to go on other landowners’ property without permission to retrieve hunting dogs continues to raise hackles throughout the eastern part of the state and could be put in jeopardy by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.  “Right to retrieve” has been causing strife for more […] The post Unlike some hunting dogs, ‘right to retrieve’ debate keeps on coming back  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Thomas Jefferson’s admissions results show equity and merit can go hand in hand

By Makya Renée Little Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, currently ranked the No.1 high school in the nation, has released admissions statistics for the Class of 2025. The results are groundbreaking and a model for the nation: Admissions reform increased diversity on almost every metric without compromising the quality of the incoming […] The post Thomas Jefferson’s admissions results show equity and merit can go hand in hand appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of pro-Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. In a 222-190 vote that was almost entirely party-line, just two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which calls for a probe into “one of the darkest days […] The post U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Printing a house? A Virginia first takes shape.

In a state that has been facing a major affordable housing shortage, a new alternative to brick and lumber homebuilding could be emerging — 3D printing.   Funded by a $500,000 grant from Virginia Housing, formerly the Virginia Housing Development Authority, designed by the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech and printed by Iowa-based […] The post Printing a house? A Virginia first takes shape. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
POTUSPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Home care workers allow me to keep a roof over my head. They deserve a better deal.

By Kimberly Crawley I’m a single mom. My son Isaac spent 11 of his first 13 months in a hospital ICU. By his first birthday, he had undergone more than a dozen surgeries that aimed to give him a functioning esophagus. At just 14 months old, he had reached his $2 million lifetime max in health benefits. […] The post Home care workers allow me to keep a roof over my head. They deserve a better deal. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

Comments / 1

Community Policy