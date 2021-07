These Monday off-days have been a real trend of 2021, and I can’t say that I hate it. It’s nice to have a breather from the everyday results, especially when we can savor a nice series like the Yankees just had against Oakland. (Of course, that also sort of makes the previous weekends’ sweeps even tougher to swallow, but I digress.) And if you prefer all baseball, all the time? Then don’t worry, the Yankees will play next Monday.