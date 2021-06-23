College World Series 2021: Resetting the field and breaking down the six teams left standing

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- One block south of TD Ameritrade Park stand nines flagpoles, where during the College World Series flies the United States flag, bracketed by flags representing the two four-team brackets competing in battle on the nearby ballfield. Whenever a team is eliminated from the tournament, its flag is lowered to half-mast. This goes on for a week and a half, until one flag remains up in the wind.

Mississippi Statechatsports.com

Virginia baseball, the College World Series, and a magic bean

Walking around downtown Omaha near TD Ameritrade Park, there are a bevy of colors massing the sidewalks, restaurants, and hotel lobbies. Maroon for Mississippi State. Reds for Stanford, NC State, and Arizona. Black for Vanderbilt. Three shades of orange, including those clad in Virginia gear. It had been six years...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

NCAA relies on College World Series teams to police fan interaction

As the eight teams in the College World Series prepared to head to Omaha, the NCAA had its COVID-19 policy in place: While in attendance, fan interaction with student-athletes, coaches, team personnel and officials is prohibited. Not many concerns had been raised through the first week of the tournament. That...
Omaha, NEWOWT

College World Series: Coach inspired by missing sidekick

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In many ways, family makes the College World Series special. It’s about sharing lifelong moments. But it feels different this year for the head coach at North Carolina State. When Elliott Avent first rolled into Omaha eight years ago, he had his dad, Jack, by his...
Omaha, NEWOWT

College World Series: Couple celebrates both teams making it to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spouses are supposed to support each other. But what happens when you love different baseball teams and they both make it to the College World Series?. “We’ve got both of our teams here! I went to the University of Tennessee. She went to Mississippi State,” said Croft Walker.
Texas StateParis Post-Intelligencer

Volunteers knocked out of College World Series by Texas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief, Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single, and Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory Tuesday. The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (48-16) picked up their first win in Omaha since...
College SportsNew York Post

NC State left with 13 players for College World Series in COVID-19 calamity

NC State is just three wins away from capturing its first College World Series title, but the Wolfpack suddenly have an alarming situation on their hands. The school announced Friday that several players from the team have been placed into COVID-19 protocol, with ESPN reporting that one player has tested positive. NC State has just 13 players — four pitchers and nine position players — active for today’s game against Vanderbilt, which was delayed from 2:00 p.m. EST to 3:07.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Tuesday's College World Series schedule

The action from Omaha continues on Tuesday as both College World Series games set to be played feature a team from the Southeastern Conference. The early game features Tennessee and Texas in an elimination game as the two top seeds in the field lost their respective debut matchups in the 2021 College World Series. The winner of the game stays alive while the loser will be sent home.
College Sportsd1baseball.com

2021 College World Series: Day Four In Pictures

OMAHA, Nebr. — Man, what a remarkable day. And also, what a manic-freakin’ night, the likes of which we haven’t seen in TD Ameritrade Park since its opening in 2011. So much energy and emotion ringing throughout the stadium. We saw our second team get eliminated in the early game...
Monterey, CAMonterey County Herald

Clipboard: College World Series had a local flavor

The pair of Palma High graduates were part of this year’s NCAA College Baseball World Series with Stanford manager Dave Esquer and North Carolina State backup catcher Danny Carnazzo both in Omaha, Nebraska. Carnazzo earned a pinch hitting appearance in Friday’s World Series game. He did start three games this...
Omaha, NEWTOP

NCAA College World Series Glance

Game 1 – N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4. Game 2 – No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings. Game 8 – Virginia vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 7 p.m. Game 9 – Stanford vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Game 10 –...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Live updates: College World Series, June 22

The College World Series continues Tuesday with seven teams left competing for a national championship at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park. And we'll be down to six later today. The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com/cws for more coverage.
College SportsWDEF

Vols Baseball Team Returns Home From College World Series

When the Vols baseball team left for Omaha last week, they weren’t planning on returning home so soon. But Tennessee was back on Rocky Top Wednesday after losing twice at the College World Series. Disappointing way to end the season for sure, but it was still a magical year for...
College Sportschatsports.com

College World Series: Virginia-Texas in a weather delay

Texas, Virginia, College World Series, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Eastern Time Zone. The elimination game between Virginia and Texas has been delayed due to weather. It was set to start at 7:07pm ET, but impending rain and lightning led to the NCAA choosing to hold off on the first pitch. It was not raining at the scheduled game time, but it was a good call to preserve the starting pitchers knowing that the rain was coming.
College SportsAntelope Valley Press

Baseball | College World Series results | Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5.2 innings of shutout relief, Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single, and Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory Tuesday. The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (48-16) picked up their first win in Omaha since 2014 while...

