College World Series 2021: Resetting the field and breaking down the six teams left standing
OMAHA, Neb. -- One block south of TD Ameritrade Park stand nines flagpoles, where during the College World Series flies the United States flag, bracketed by flags representing the two four-team brackets competing in battle on the nearby ballfield. Whenever a team is eliminated from the tournament, its flag is lowered to half-mast. This goes on for a week and a half, until one flag remains up in the wind.www.espn.com