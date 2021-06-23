As NCAA athletes see avenues for revenue, Duquesne hopes it has an edge with personal brand coach
After a hire made last spring, Duquesne is now at the forefront of college athlete personal branding. In preparation for the expected passing of name, image and likeness legislation by Congress, Duquesne made the hire of Jordon Rooney for what they call a “personal brand coach” this past May. By bringing Rooney aboard, Duquesne became the first program with a personal brand coach in the country.www.post-gazette.com