Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duquesne, PA

As NCAA athletes see avenues for revenue, Duquesne hopes it has an edge with personal brand coach

By Paul Zeise
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a hire made last spring, Duquesne is now at the forefront of college athlete personal branding. In preparation for the expected passing of name, image and likeness legislation by Congress, Duquesne made the hire of Jordon Rooney for what they call a “personal brand coach” this past May. By bringing Rooney aboard, Duquesne became the first program with a personal brand coach in the country.

www.post-gazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Duquesne, PA
College Sports
Duquesne, PA
Sports
Duquesne, PA
Basketball
City
Duquesne, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Dambrot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athlete#Creative Agency#Basketball#Congress#Built Different Creative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsLake Charles American Press

Athletes 1, NCAA NIL after ruling

The college sports world, football in particular, probably needs to take a step back and allow itself a deep breath. Things are just moving too fast, from all sides, it seems, and with far too much confusion and chaos. Unfortunately there’s probably not that luxury. No time to reassess things.
College SportsNBC San Diego

Chaos Has Arrived in the NCAA and Athletes Will Need to Learn Their Fair Market Value Following Supreme Court Ruling

Experts suggest student-athletes determine their fair market value after Monday's Supreme Court decision against the NCAA surrounding antitrust. In July, states are also set to enforce name, image and likeness laws allowing athletes to profit from their intellectual property. Educational benefits. It's the one term that appears to separate amateurism...
College Sportswholehogsports.com

The NCAA has questions left to be answered

For 115 years, student-athletes were not allowed to be paid. At least not above the table. Now comes the Supreme Court, with a 9-0 vote, saying that is unfair and unjust, and that as long as the student is making academic progress they deserved to be paid. Monday’s decision by...
Congress & Courtscapradio.org

In A Narrow Ruling, The Supreme Court Sides With NCAA Athletes

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ramogi Huma of the National College Players Association about the Supreme Court's compensation ruling involving NCAA athletes. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Martin Jenkins played football at Clemson University in South Carolina. Back when he was a student,...
College SportsIowa State Daily

Student-athletes backed by Supreme Court in NCAA case

On June 21, the United States Supreme Court ruled with an unanimous vote that the NCAA could not stop payments and other benefits related to education toward student-athletes. The decision was made with the thought of paying the athletes for their actions in their sports. The athletes participating in college sports brings billions of dollars in revenue to colleges and universities. As of now, payments are strictly educational.
College SportsLas Vegas Sun

NCAA squandered a near-victory on student-athlete pay

It can hardly be debated that one of the biggest bullies in our public sphere is the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The NCAA has become used to getting its way with students, universities, and television networks, especially where the fan-favorite Division I football and basketball programs are concerned. Its member conferences such as the Big 12 and Big Ten rake in hundreds of millions of dollars from TV contracts. But on Monday, the NCAA ran into an opponent it couldn’t kick around so easily — the Big Nine in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court, that is, which unanimously ruled for student-athletes who challenged the organization’s limits on compensation for their labors.
MLBBoston Globe

Court has ruled on NCAA athletes, but Division 3 is another story entirely

The Supreme Court ruling on the compensation of NCAA athletes exposes a serious flaw in the large bureaucratic organization of which my institution is a member. It was only a matter of time before the court correctly ruled in favor of athletes who have been denied compensation in preprofessional Division 1 (“Court ruling doesn’t untangle the snags,” Dan Shaughnessy, Sports, June 23).
College Sportskion546.com

What the NCAA ruling really means for student athletes

In a decision that could shake up college sports, the Supreme Court ruled this week against the NCAA’s restrictions on education-related perks for student athletes. The case affirmed lower court rulings and further chipped away at the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s power over the athletes who drive its revenue. College...
College Sportschatsports.com

NCAA Expected to Adopt Athlete-Friendly NIL Solution

National Collegiate Athletic Association, Michael McCann, NCAA Division I, Greg Sankey, Larry Scott, Jim Phillips, Alston, Darren Heitner, Supreme Court of the United States. NCAA officials are targeting a new, simplified solution to allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness—just in the nick of time, too. The...
Mercer County, OHDaily Standard

Athletes vs. NCAA

It will likely be years before Monday's U.S. Supreme Court decision has ramifications for sports in Mercer County, if it ever does. But as change looms in college sports, coaches and athletes at all levels are taking notice. [More]
Congress & CourtsThe Spokesman-Review

NCAA athletes scored a victory for workers’ rights

The current Supreme Court isn’t exactly known for standing up for workers’ rights. But on Monday, the court – acting unanimously – did exactly that in a case involving collegiate athletes. The justices said the NCAA’s $5,000 limit on the education-related benefits that athletes can receive violates federal antitrust law.
College SportsWILX-TV

NCAA Working On Athletes’ Extra Compensation

-UNDATED (AP) - NCAA President Mark Emmert says the association is working on interim rules to permit athletes to earn money from their fame by July. It would act as a bridge until there is a more permanent solution. Emmert outlined his thinking in a memo sent to NCAA member schools and obtained by The Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.
College Sportscitywatchla.com

Payday is Almost Here for NCAA Athletes

The high court upheld a lower court ruling that the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits, including how schools reimburse players for things like computers, musical instruments, books and science equipment. This is a great step that moves us much closer to finally seeing the day that college athletes are paid for the revenue they produce for everyone else but themselves.
Posted by
Edward Matthews

NCAA Athletes Are About To Cash In, Is That Is a Good Thing?

This last week the Supreme Court voted unanimously, in a rare feat of agreement, that the NCAA is violating antitrust laws when it comes to capping benefits paid to student-athletes. This ruling potentially opens up the floodgates when it comes to allowing student-athletes to receive compensation outside of athletic scholarships and education benefits.
College SportsPosted by
WAFB

NCAA moves closer to allowing payments to athletes

(CNN) - A proposed NCAA policy letting college athletes profit off their name, image, and likeness, or NIL, took the next step Monday. The Division I Council recommended it to the Division I Board of Directors, which will vote on it Wednesday. Under the policy, college athletes could profit off...
College Sportsintermatwrestle.com

Current NCAA DI Coaching Vacancies

With July only a handful of days away, we're at an odd position, as there are more DI coaching vacancies available now more than ever. Later in the week, we'll explore why this may be the case. But, for now, here's the list. Please email me (earl@intermatwrestle.com) if there are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy