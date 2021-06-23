As NCAA athletes see avenues for revenue, Duquesne hopes it has an edge with personal brand coach

It can hardly be debated that one of the biggest bullies in our public sphere is the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The NCAA has become used to getting its way with students, universities, and television networks, especially where the fan-favorite Division I football and basketball programs are concerned. Its member conferences such as the Big 12 and Big Ten rake in hundreds of millions of dollars from TV contracts. But on Monday, the NCAA ran into an opponent it couldn’t kick around so easily — the Big Nine in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court, that is, which unanimously ruled for student-athletes who challenged the organization’s limits on compensation for their labors.