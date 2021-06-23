Officers in Locust arrest drivers who tried to flee; one was on motorcycle reported stolen from Rowan

LOCUST — Locust Police, over the past few days, engaged in vehicle pursuits of two drivers who attempted to evade a traffic stop before eventually being arrested. On June 16 at around 1:30 a.m., officers clocked a motorcycle speeding on West Main Street. When police attempted to stop the motorcycle, the driver failed to stop and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed westbound on NC Highway 24-27, police said. Officers pursued the motorcycle into Mecklenburg County before the vehicle made its way back into Locust. The driver eventually traveled into the Midland area where Locust officers were joined by deputies from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.