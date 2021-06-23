Graham boys soccer embarks on epic state championship game road trip

Members of the Graham High School boys soccer team line up for a group photo in front of a charter bus in the high school parking lot prior to Tuesday’s 11 a.m. departure for the Class 2 state championship soccer game, which will be played at Nandua High School in Onley, Va. today at 6 p.m. Many students, fans and well-wishers turned out to see the G-Men off for a nearly 500-mile road trip that will carry them to the other side of the Chesapeake Bay. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High School boys soccer team has never played in a state championship game. It has also never played a soccer match on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Today, the G-Men will be doing both.

Graham (15-0) will have traveled nearly 500 miles by bus when they line up to face Nandua (12-0) in today’s VHSL Class 2 boys soccer state championship in Onley, Va. The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m.

A throng of G-Men family members, fans and students turned out in the high school parking lot late Tuesday morning to celebrate the team before it boarded a charter bus and departed for the far side of the Commonwealth.

The Graham athletic department only learned of the G-Men’s destination on Monday, just before Graham’s 3-2 overtime overthrow of Glenvar in a state semifinal game at East River Soccer Complex. Getting all the travel plans in place by Tuesday morning was a major undertaking.

“The administration and the parents and the community have definitely helped us. We’re riding in a nice charter bus. That’s been quite beneficial to us. We’re taking our time to get there today and then we’ll start focusing on the game tomorrow,” said Graham boys head soccer coach George Aiello.

“We’re just excited. We’ve never been in this position and we’re enjoying it,” he said.

It’s all a new experience for Graham’s soccer program, which has become increasingly more competitive at the higher levels since making its first regional tournament appearance under Aiello in 2016. Fortunately for the G-Men coaching staff, the team’s long trip to Gate City for the Region 2D finals last week was a handy template for the kind of travel they’d have to undertake for the state finals.

“The last couple game dates have been a pretty controlled situation. When we went to Gate City, we took the boys to breakfast at Bob Evans and spent the morning together after three or four hours on the road, and then we were back on the bus to go there. Then yesterday one of our parents’ hosted at their house and we were probably there from 1 p.m. until we went back to the field at 5:30 p.m.

“We enjoy each other’s company and I think it’ll be good,” Aiello said.

“We’re going to try to get on a field and get some touches in [Wednesday morning]. Northampton has been kind enough to lend us their field,” he said.

Aiello had a lot to think about on the nearly eight hour bus ride to the Eastern Shore. Chief among his concerns was the configuration of his back line for today’s title match.

Defense has been a strong suit of the G-Men all season, but defensive continuity suffered a heartbreaking setback on Monday night when back line stalwart Aidan Bowers broke his leg in the second half of regulation play during the game with Glenvar.

“We had a season-ending injury for one of our [defensive] players last night. It’s definitely a big deal. I think his injury yesterday changed the momentum of the game. I think the boys focused and wanted to finish strong for Aidan.

“He was injured pretty badly and taken off by ambulance,” said Aiello, who noted that Bowers would not even be able to attend today’s game as a spectator.

Aiello has rotated a number of different players into his defense, but as of Tuesday evening he still remained uncertain about who would start in the back for the title match, and in what spots on the field.

“I don’t know yet. We finished the game differently than we started yesterday, so I’m not sure. I’ve got to watch some film on Nandua and think about what we’re going to do. I haven’t yet watched all of their film yet,” he said. “They don’t have a lot of stuff out there. They’re pretty quiet about themselves. It’s been challenging to try to find out a lot of information about them. Obviously they’re good because they’re playing in the finals tomorrow.”

Ben Morgan is Graham’s scoring leader with Zach Dales not far behind. Aiello has a lot of exceptional defenders but most of his players have capable feet when it comes to generating some offense. Out of 17 players on his roster, 14 have scored at least once this year.

The Warriors have been led up front by Hoslerson Joseph and the ominous-sounding Odin Bolster. Jeffery Joseph and Sebastian Bonilla have also factored in to Nandua’s scoring with Bryan Tinoco, Leonard Bonilla, Noah Montalvo and Oliver Alvarado-Cervantes dishing out assists.