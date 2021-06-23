Airport Advisory committee endorses plans for expansion at Mid-Carolina Regional

SALISBURY — At a busy meeting on Tuesday morning, the Rowan County Airport Advisory Board endorsed future expansion plans for the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport. Included in the plans presented to the board by Airport and Transit Director Valerie Steele was the construction of several new corporate hangars, a new public safety hangar and landscaping improvements. The expansion is made possible by the $12.5 million set aside for the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in Rowan County’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget.