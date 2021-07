Pokemon Sword and Shield players put in a lot of time and effort when hunting for Shiny Pokemon in the Nintendo Switch game. Often, this means hatching hundreds of eggs in search of the exact Pokemon they're looking for. Reddit user Shrub_Shrubbery was doing just that, hatching 580 eggs in search of a Shiny Salandit. When they finally did hatch the Shiny, they made a disappointing discovery: this Shiny Salandit was a male. Unfortunately, the male Salandit cannot evolve in the game, while the female evolves into Salazzle at Level 33. After all that effort, Shrub_Shrubbery was no closer to the Pokemon they had been chasing!