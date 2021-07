Goshen College seeks applicants for a full-time Academic Counselor. The person in this position is part of the Academic Success Center team that supports students in their academic progress. Responsibilities include creating an individualized support system particularly for first year and first generation students, providing the foundation for academic success through teaching a first year Academic Success course, serving as in interventionist to assist with proactive academic support services for an assigned group of students who enter college with lower than a 3.0 HS GPA, responding to concerns entered on the early alert system, and supporting the overall mission and activities of the Academic Success Center.