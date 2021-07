At some point in the future, the rest of the Big Ten not named Ohio State may have to go to Buckeye wide receiver coach Brian Hartline and just beg him to stop recruiting at the level he has since he took the job prior to the 2018 season. The rest of the country frankly might join the likes of Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and others in the conference asking the Scarlet and Gray to cool it with receivers on the recruiting trail.