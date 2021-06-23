Teamsters Organizing Amazon

One the nation’s largest labour unions has passed a resolution committing to “supply all resources necessary” to help unionise workers at Amazon, soon to be the nation’s largest retailer, as a “top priority.”At its 30th international convention, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters approved a “historic” resolution for its Amazon Project, as the company’s workers continue a nationwide organising effort following a high-profile union vote in Bessemer, Alabama.Randy Korgan, national director of the union’s recently created Amazon Division, said in a statement that “Amazon poses an existential threat to the rights and standards our members have fought for and won.”“But...