We’re Dreaming of Chanel's AirPods Cases and Necklaces

Electro, the latest capsule collection of watches from Chanel, is inspired by the euphoria of the ’90s electronic music scene and brings the powerful culture to life. Electronic music isn’t something often associated with the timeless luxury of Chanel, however, it’s this all-encompassing genre that is the unexpected inspiration behind the house’s latest capsule collection of timepieces. Moving beyond the confines of the music world and giving rise to an authentic aesthetic culture, electro quickly became a fully fledged artistic experience that transcended the effects of sound, where black and white became illuminated by dispersions of colour. Moved by this contrast, Arnaud Chastaingt, director of the Watchmaking Creation Studio at Chanel, has recreated four of the House’s classic watch styles in creative colour combinations, our favourite being the J12.