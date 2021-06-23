We’re Dreaming of Chanel's AirPods Cases and Necklaces

AirPods and MagSafe Cases are reviewed by Bellroy Tech Accessories. Wallets came first, followed by bags. Over the years, Bellroy has appeared to be careful about adding new product kinds to its lineup. The company has dabbled with laptop sleeves and expanded its range of phone cases. Bellroy’s spirit has always leaned toward the traditional and timeless rather than the modern and showy. Bellroy is now approaching the tech industry more directly with a few additions: first, an eco-certified leather cover for AirPods Pro, and then a case specifically built to take advantage of the MagSafe magnet on the iPhone 12 series. A band for the Apple Watch will be available soon.