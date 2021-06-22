Years & Years Brings Its Offering to the Altar of Gaga, Covers ‘Edge of Glory’
Lady Gaga’s big gay dance party, a.k.a. Born This Way Reimagined, continues to add covers by LGBTQ+ artists to its roster. This time it’s Olly Alexander doing his take on “Edge of Glory.” The Years & Years version of the song adds some chip-tune glissandos to the affair. It’s not as dramatic a reimagining as Orville Peck’s cover of “Born This Way,” but it still reads as distinctly Olly. Other Born This Way reimagineers include Kylie Minogue and Big Freedia.www.vulture.com