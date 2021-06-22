Cancel
Years & Years Brings Its Offering to the Altar of Gaga, Covers ‘Edge of Glory’

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga’s big gay dance party, a.k.a. Born This Way Reimagined, continues to add covers by LGBTQ+ artists to its roster. This time it’s Olly Alexander doing his take on “Edge of Glory.” The Years & Years version of the song adds some chip-tune glissandos to the affair. It’s not as dramatic a reimagining as Orville Peck’s cover of “Born This Way,” but it still reads as distinctly Olly. Other Born This Way reimagineers include Kylie Minogue and Big Freedia.

