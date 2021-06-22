Years & Years Brings Its Offering to the Altar of Gaga, Covers ‘Edge of Glory’

Something, something about Ben Platt covering “Yoü and I” is like running into an ex at a Pride event. That familiarity is there, but wait, why are they dressed like that? The GET award–winning actor and singer performs an emotional rendition of the Lady Gaga classic for Gaga’s tribute album Born This Way Reimagined. In a moody music video, traipsing through a dimly lit tavern, Platt gets into it like Blaine Anderson in front of the Glee club — probably a little something he picked up from Ryan Murphy. (Real fans know Idina Menzel covered a medley of “Yoü and I” with Matthew Morrison on the show, but we’re talking energy here.) Eyes smudged with shadow, trench coat in the wind, he propels the song through the chorus with endless riffs, bouncing through the bar like the most intoxicated popular guy at karaoke. Frankly, we know that guy and we love that guy. The Dear Evan Hansen actor reprises his role as the confused teen in the upcoming movie adaptation co-starring Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, and more. Salute to sad gays with Ben Platt’s Lady Gaga cover above.