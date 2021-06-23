Sidewalk repair effort gets underway downtown
A contractor crew removes concrete from the curb Tuesday morning at Fourth and Main streets. The city is repairing sidewalks and will install benches on Main Street through July 1. The new benches are among the 30 made of recycled bottle caps brought to Roswell last month as part of an ongoing recycling project by area schools and organizations. Lanes of Main Street and some side streets might be closed during the work. (Juno Ogle Photo)www.rdrnews.com