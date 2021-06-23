Summer has officially started. The CDC’s latest data shows that 70% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose. This means New York is now ready to return to “life as normal” with virtually all remaining COVID restrictions being lifted. This is such exciting news, especially for NYC! For all the best things to do, the best art exhibits, and the best in dining, look no further. These are my top picks of the best things to do in NYC June 28-July 4.