Three Bruce Trojan athletes sign scholarships with Arkansas Baptist
Three Bruce High School athletes are taking their talents to the next level after signing with Arkansas Baptist College on Monday. Myisha Williams, Justice Hampton and DeAvion Cullins all made their future plans official in the Bruce gymnasium on Monday afternoon with all three signing off to play basketball and football respectively at the private school in Little Rock. Arkansas Baptist was established in 1884 and had about 525 students at the last headcount.www.calhouncountyjournal.com