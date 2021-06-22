Charges Dropped Against Juveniles Charged With Murder

Austin (AP) – Prosecutors are dropping criminal charges against two juveniles after police identified a different gunman in a mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed a tourist. Authorities have said the June 12 shooting on Austin’s 6th Street arose after an argument between two groups of teenagers from the nearby city of Killeen. Twenty five year old Douglas John Kantor was killed by gunfire. More than a dozen other people, mostly bystanders, were wounded. Authorities issued a murder warrant for 19 year old De’ondre White. He is not yet in custody. Charges are being dropped against 17 year old Jeremiah Tabb and another juvenile who will not be identified because of his age. Tabb had been charged as an adult.