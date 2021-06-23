Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

WCYY Presents Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome At Thompson’s Point In Portland, Maine This September

By Joey
Posted by 
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After more than a year without feeling the energy of live performances, the summer (and now the fall) are shaping up nicely for concert goers to make a whole new set of memories they'll never forget. 94.3 WCYY is proud to present two stellar shows at Thompson's Point in Portland featuring 311 in August and now Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome in September.

wcyy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Rome, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Sublime With Rome#Dirty Heads#Wcyy Presents#Thompson S Point#Wcyy Madness#Nu Metal Albums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

It Was Warmer on Christmas Than It Was on the 4th of July in Parts of Maine

Here's your Maine weather fun fact for the day. According to our friends at the National Weather Service in Gray, it was warmer on Christmas Day 2020 than it was this past 4th of July in Augusta. Yup. The high temperature in our state Capital was 57 degrees on Sunday... which ties the lowest max temperature on record for Augusta for the 4th of July. This past Christmas day, it was 60 degrees, also a record.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

This Island Shipwreck Is A Perfect Backdrop For Your Maine Photos

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

No This Big-Headed Maine Bird is Not Photoshopped

You Can't Believe Everything You See on The Internet. The internet is full of strange creatures. The users, yes, but also a lot of other things thanks to Photoshop. People can make themselves humanoids of perfection, homes, and landscapes can feature the strange and unusual, and you never know what kind of animal hybrid may pop up.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

People Are Coming From Miles Around To Visit This Incredible Vegan Ice Cream Shop in Portland, Maine

If you are Vegan or can't have dairy, it's really tough not being able to enjoy an ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Maine. Some people have NEVER had ice cream because of their diet needs. Sticky Sweet to the rescue! This cute little ice cream shop on Cumberland Avenue in downtown Portland serves some of the best ice cream around. It's all plant-based. 100% Vegan. 100% Gluten Free. That's right, no dairy, eggs, or refined sugar. No cholesterol and nothing artificial. And it's all made from scratch.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Portland, Maine Named One Of The 5 ‘Happiest’ Cities In America

What does it mean to be happy? That's probably a loaded question for a lot of people. So if you're a publication planning on determining who is happy and who isn't, you better have some very good methodology. Men's Health magazine attempted the feat by looking at 5 key factors for major cities across the country. Those factors include financial well-being, physical health, mental health, the environment and a sense of community. After tabulations, Men's Health determined that Portland, Maine is the 4th happiest city in the entire United States of America.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

4 Mainers Are About To Walk from Maine to Fenway…Just Like Their Fathers Did 48 Years Ago

In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men will be replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh will be leaving from the exact same location as their fathers did; Wilkinson Park on New York Avenue in South Portland. The brave four will start their trip on Tuesday, July 6, at Noon. The goal is to reach Fenway Park on Sunday, July 11, before the start of the game between the first-place Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The fundraising walk to Fenway is called "Fenway For our Fathers," with 100% of the money raised going to the incredible Jimmy Fund, an organization that is near and dear to Mainers and the Red Sox. The Jimmy Fund supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care.
Westbrook, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Concerts Unlikely This Summer At Rock Row In Westbrook

If you'd purchased tickets to any of the handful of shows that were announced for the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in Westbrook this summer, you've likely received a disappointing email. It was an announcement that either your show had been canceled or that the venue was changing from Rock Row to the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. the Brothers Osborne and Primus shows have been moved while the Blackberry Smoke show has been canceled. The only show still on the Rock Row calendar is an August 19th date with Lindsey Stirling. So with outdoor performances scheduled for Bangor, Thompson's Point in Portland and several other New England venues, what gives at Rock Row?
Lisbon, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

The Moxie Festival Is Canceled But Some Of The Events Are Still Happening

There may be no festival this year, but some of the scheduled events are still happening!. Since 1982, The Moxie Festival has been held on the second weekend in July in Lisbon, Maine. A few months back when organizers pulled the plug on this iconic event, no one knew what the future held in terms of large gatherings, but here we are smack dab in the summer of 2021, and things are getting back to normal. And while a yearly event of this magnitude can't be thrown together quickly, not all hope is lost. There are still things to do while chugging an ice cold Moxie. And with the prospect of a three day weekend coming, up seems like a great time to hit the open road and have some fun.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Cole Farms In Gray, Maine To Become New Restaurant and Retail Store

For more than seven decades, Cole Farms in Gray was the kind of restaurant everyone in Maine knew about. A place where you could grab a good, home-cooked meal. The restaurant eventually transformed into an institution, where people celebrated holidays and birthdays. Not only that, generations of families continued coming back, whether as guests or employees. When Cole Farms finally closed their doors for good in January of 2020, it truly felt like the end of an era. But every ending can mean a new beginning and the building that once housed Cole Farms won't be empty for much longer.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

This Scary Experiment With A Stuffy Shows How Dangerous A Maine Heatwave Can Be

It's officially a heatwave in Portland. Three days with temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees. For many Maine towns, it is the fourth day of 90 plus temperatures. We hope all of you are staying healthy and hydrated. And keeping our kids and animals safe from the heat. Our friends at the National Weather Service in Gray did an interesting experiment this week. They took a trusty stuffed animal, Cera the Triceratop, and put it in the back seat of a closed car. Cera also had a thermometer on board. As the temperature went up, the car (and Cera) got dangerously hotter and hotter. We are all so busy, so it's a good idea, especially when it's extremely hot or cold, to look in your car to make sure everyone is out. Look Before You Lock.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Leaving Maine This Weekend? Here Are The Worst Times To Do It

You know how they say that patience is a virtue? Remember that when you hit the interstate this upcoming weekend!. Let’s face it, we all need a break, and the 4th of July weekend is the perfect time to take advantage of that fact. Best of all, the 4th falls on a Sunday, so everyone can just chill on Monday…unless you are planning a car trip. Hitting the beach? going to visit family and friends? headed up to camp? Wherever you are headed, things are going to look a bit different than they did in 2020. I know that I personally can't wait to peace out of Bangor for a bit.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Belfast’s ‘Dirty’ Sign War a Fun Way To Attract Visitors to Maine Midcoast City

It seems to be a growing trend, as of late; community businesses engaging in "sign wars" where they call each other out via their sandwich boards, billboards or neon signs. Not only is it an interesting way to show the community around you that you have a sense of humor and that you're engaged in drumming up some business for all, but sign wars give businesses and opportunity to get quite creative with their wordplay.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Mainer’s Epic Challenge to Run Every Road, Trail and Alley in Portland East of 295 Is a Success

As we surely but slowly pull out of the pandemic, we are hearing about all kinds of "quarantine projects." that people did to pass the time. The pandemic saw many of us try some new things. Many of us set "quarantine goals." Losing weight, learning a new skill, or stopping a bad habit. We found this amazing quarantine project on Reddit and had to share. The Quarantine Project? To run every street, trail, and alleyway on Portland's peninsula. If it was on Google Maps, and east of I-295, it had to be run. On March 16th, 2020, this person started. They finished it in May 2020. This is certainly one of the coolest pandemic projects we have seen. Well done u/guethlema!

Comments / 0

Community Policy