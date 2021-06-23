Cancel
Video: The Diamond Mine Opens On NXT

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamond Mine is now open for business in WWE NXT. After weeks of mystery MMA-themed vignettes on NXT TV, The Diamond Mine debuted at the end of this week’s NXT show. The group includes Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust and Hideki Suzuki, with Malcolm Bivens as their manager. Tonight’s main...

