Some artists just have it. “It” is an unexplainable phenomenon that is sometimes to the way a rapper delivers a certain bar or the inflection of a singer’s voice. When Pop Smoke first appeared on the scene in 2019, it was clear that his unique vocal tone would cut through the crowded New York drill scene. He went on to top the charts week after week before his passing in early 2020. Around the same time, a rapper out of Texas by the name of Nezi Momodu popped up with a record called “Jugg Everything.” Her lyricism, confidence and style were undeniable. Unfortunately, her music hasn’t garnered the critical acclaim that Pop Smoke has, but the “it” factor is still there in 2021. A new artist is breaking through in London and it appears that she has that unexplainable appeal that is hard to find.