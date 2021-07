Point guard Chelsea Gray hit the go-ahead jumper with 10 seconds left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Aces a 95-92 win over defending WNBA champion Seattle on Sunday in front of over 3,700 fans at Michelob Ultra Arena. Seattle swept Vegas in last season’s WNBA finals. A’ja Wilson iced the game for the Aces with two free throws with seconds left on the clock. Wilson finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Gray tallied 21 points and seven assists. The Aces rallied behind Gray from a 65-58 fourth quarter deficit, outscoring Seattle 26-19 in the fourth and 11-8 in overtime. The Aces are in second place in the Western Conference and trail Seattle by only a half game. Vegas travels to L.A. to face the Sparks on Wednesday at 7:30pm.