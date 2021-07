Q: Dear Pastor, Demons come in my room at night and terrify me. How can they get close to a devoted Christian?. A: Since the beginning of this year, I’ve received numerous questions like this every month. Evil activity is increasing via the wicked political and cultural climate surrounding us right now. Demons are swarming as their assignments are rapidly being conceived and carried out to torment Christians, wear them down (Daniel 7:25) and keep them in the fear that is perpetuated, daily, by the media. In addition, Covid wasn’t only a terrible pandemic, it was also a master-plan to close the churches, muzzle the message of Christ and send a controlling, plague of terror into every household and community.