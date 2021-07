HONOLULU — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit off Hawaii's Big Island on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck about 7 miles offshore of the northwest coast of the Big Island Monday, with the the epicenter about 75 miles north of both Hilo and Kailua-Kona. The USGS said people reported feeling weak shaking as far away as Oahu, with strong shaking felt in some areas of the Big Island.