Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mill Run, PA

McWilliams leads Mill Run to 3-0 win

By the Herald-Standard
heraldstandard.com
 14 days ago

Dakota McWilliams tossed a one-hitter and belted a two-run home run Tuesday night to lead visiting Mill Run to a 3-0 victory over Fayette Raiders in Fayette County Baseball League action. Mill Run rebounded from its first loss of the season to improve to 5-1. Fayette slips to 2-4. McWilliams...

www.heraldstandard.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, PA
Sports
County
Fayette County, PA
City
Mill Run, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fayette Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Carmichaels, PAheraldstandard.com

Copperheads scratch out 4-0 win over Mill Run

CARMICHAELS — The three pitchers in Wednesday’s Fayette County Baseball League game allowed a combined seven hits, but Carmichaels made the most of its opportunities for 4-0 win over visiting Mill Run. Mill Run’s Kole Koontz had a one-hitter through five innings, and was trailing 2-0 after Copperheads designated hitter...
Newport News, VALoudoun Times.com

Dominion caps undefeated season with 3-0 win in state soccer final

Dominion High School shut out host Menchville 3-0 to claim the 2021 Virginia Class 4 girls' soccer state championship June 23 in Newport News. The Titans (16-0) capped an undefeated season by defeating their two opponents in the state playoffs -- Blacksburg and Menchville -- by a combined score of 9-1.
Chariton, IAChariton Leader

JV2 girls move to 3-0 with win over EBF

The Chariton JV2 girls moved to 3-0 with a 6-4 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Chariton Friday, June 4. Jessica Metzger pitched and got the win on the mound. She pitched five innings and gave up four runs and struck out five batters. Aubree Snuggs had a double and scored two...
Gunter, TXHerald Democrat

Gunter wins pool at state 7-on-7; Collinsville goes 0-3

COLLEGE STATION — The Gunter Tigers won their pool at the Division III state 7-on-7 tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. Gunter went undefeated in Pool H with a 44-12 win over Corsicana Mildred, a 27-20 win over Albany and a 27-12 win over Eldorado. The Tigers will play...
Baseballhometownsource.com

Booming bats lead Rum River to 3 wins

The bats of the Rum River Bandits were booming last week in three big victories. The Bandits got their week started with a 14-6 win at East Bethel on Monday, June 21. Rum River trailed 3-1 before erupting in the late innings, scoring four times in the sixth, then adding six runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to pull away.
MLBYardbarker

July 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Kirk goes deep

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- With a 4-0 lead heading into the 5th the wheels fell off. Logue ran into trouble, Kirby Snead imploded, and Dany Jimenez couldn’t stem the bleeding as the Iron Pigs completed the come-from-behind win with an RBI double in the top of the 7th.
California, PAheraldstandard.com

Sports shorts

California University of Pa.'s Louden Conte and Nick Riggle were selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. The graduates are both now eligible for consideration on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams that will be announced later this month. A student-athlete must maintain a cumulative 3.30 GPA or higher and must...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Homers in loss Saturday

Gamel went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. Gamel crossed home plate in the bottom of the second following an RBI single from Jared Oliva, and then he went deep in the bottom of the eighth for his fourth long ball of the campaign. Gamel has now gone yard in two of his last three games and in three of his last seven contests.
MLBWJAC TV

Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers' 11-game run

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee's 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers. Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide. Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson, who...
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Thump Pittsburgh, Run Win Streak to 11

PITTSBURGH, PA (WSAU) — A five-hit performance from Omar Narvaez led the Brewers to an 11-2 win over Pittsburgh Saturday, running their current win streak to 11 games; the second-longest in franchise history. Narvaez finished 5-6 with three runs scored and an RBI. Avisail Garcia was not far behind going...
MLBEast Bay Times

Austin Slater’s mammoth go-ahead home run leads SF Giants to comeback win

PHOENIX — Austin Slater looked completely and totally lost. Entering Saturday’s game at Chase Field, the Giants outfielder was 0-for-his-last-14 with six strikeouts, a handful of lazy groundouts and several uninspiring at-bats that suggested his next consistent stretch of playing time might come for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. Slater...
Ketchikan Daily News

South wins 8-4, as 4-run 7th leads Post 4 over Post 3

KETCHIKAN (KDN) — True to their American Legion Post number, South Anchorage Post 4 plated four runs in an inning for the second night in a row on Friday night. The four-run seventh not only broke a 4-4 tie with Ketchikan Post 3, but edged South Anchorage ahead, as they beat Ketchikan 8-4, taking the first two of a four-game series in the First City.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

RedHawks blast Milwaukee to run win streak to four games

FARGO — For four innings of a July 4 matinee against Milwaukee, the Fargo-Moorhead offense popped off a few firecrackers against Milkmen pitching, just enough to maintain a two-run lead while starter Logan Nissen was putting together a second-straight solid outing. Then, the RedHawks decided it was time to set...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Webster Rivas: Swats second home run

Rivas went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Phillies. Rivas has had limited playing time behind Victor Caratini recently, but he hit his first home run since May 30 to extend the Padres' lead in Sunday's blowout victory. The 29-year-old has hit .205 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs across 14 appearances this year, and he should continue to serve as the backup catcher until Austin Nola (knee) is cleared to return.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Battery Secure Shutout in 3-0 win over Loudoun

The Battery secured their second home victory of the season with a 3-0 win over Loudoun United FC. It was a night of seconds as the Battery saw their second clean sheet of the season, second win at Patriots Point, second win over Loudoun United FC and a second professional brace by Nicque Daley. Stavros Zarokostas got the scoring started in the 16th minute with a strike off the post that went in, and Daley notched the brace to put the game away. Zarokostas’ goal was particularly of note, as it was the 10,000th regular-season goal in USL Championship history.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Austin Slater: Slams ninth homer

Slater went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 5-2 win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Homering for the second straight game, Slater took Arizona starter Caleb Smith 467 feet deep to left center in the third inning while also singling in the first. The Stanford product now has two July home runs after hitting zero in June and has already set career marks in home runs and runs in the season's first half.
Baseballmilb.com

Isotopes Rebound with 12-7 Victory over the Chihuahuas

Isotopes 12 (18-34), Chihuahuas (23-28) 7 – RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. AT THE DISH: After being held hitless in a rain-shortened game on Saturday, the Isotopes offense had a strong game on Sunday, with seven players recording a hit … Taylor Motter led the way, finishing the game 5-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI. Motter’s three doubles are tied with Rio Ruiz for the most in a single game this season while his five hits are the most this season by an Isotope … Ryan Vilade, in his first professional game at first base, finished the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a triple and an RBI … Alan Trejo also contributed three hits, finishing a double shy of the cycle after going 3-for-5 with a triple, home run and five RBI … Connor Joe extended his hitting streak to eight games after connecting on his fifth home run of the season on Saturday. Joe has now hit four home runs in his last six games.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Abraham Toro: Clubs third homer

Toro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over Cleveland. His fourth-inning blast off Eli Morgan wound up being the game's winning run, giving the Astros a 3-0 lead at the time. Toro has more than held his own since stepping in for Alex Bregman (quadriceps) in mid-June, slashing .292/.375/.479 through 14 games with three homers and 15 RBI, but with Bregman potentially set to return to action soon after the All-Star break, Toro's window for regular at-bats may not remain open much longer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy