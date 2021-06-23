McWilliams leads Mill Run to 3-0 win

Isotopes 12 (18-34), Chihuahuas (23-28) 7 – RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. AT THE DISH: After being held hitless in a rain-shortened game on Saturday, the Isotopes offense had a strong game on Sunday, with seven players recording a hit … Taylor Motter led the way, finishing the game 5-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI. Motter’s three doubles are tied with Rio Ruiz for the most in a single game this season while his five hits are the most this season by an Isotope … Ryan Vilade, in his first professional game at first base, finished the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a triple and an RBI … Alan Trejo also contributed three hits, finishing a double shy of the cycle after going 3-for-5 with a triple, home run and five RBI … Connor Joe extended his hitting streak to eight games after connecting on his fifth home run of the season on Saturday. Joe has now hit four home runs in his last six games.