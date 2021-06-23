Cancel
Pacific City, OR

South County Fencepost June 22

By Melonie Ferguson
northcoastcitizen.com
Cover picture for the articleWe appreciate Doug Olson, Pacific City, Nestucca Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, writing with details about 4th of July weekend. Fireworks are planned for dusk on the evening of Sunday, July 4 at the beach in Pacific City. (July 5 is the national holiday.) Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District (NRFPD) volunteers will help set up and be on duty during the professional event. Sponsors are Business Oregon, Nestucca Ridge family of companies, Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace and the Pacific City – Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce.

