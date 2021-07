Brexit minister David Frost has washed his hands of the crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours of the EU, despite Boris Johnson promising he would “fix” it.In a stormy session with MPs, the chief negotiator insisted it was not his job to try to find a solution – which was the role of the culture and transport departments, he said.Lord Frost refused to say that the crisis would be solved “this year” – as the UK refuses to reopen talks with Brussels – saying only: “We hope to be able to deliver some results.”And he downplayed the anger of...