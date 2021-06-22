Commissioners approve $6.9M budget amendment

Carroll County commissioners took five minutes to wrap up the business year on Tuesday by approving a $6.9 million budget amendment. With only eight days remaining in Carroll County’s fiscal year that ends on June 30, the Board of Commissioners voted to approve the $6,924,242 amendment that balanced the books for the overall annual budget of some $55 million for FY 2021. The budget funded the multiple operations of the county and paid the salaries of its employees.