The world’s most expensive cities to live in have been revealed in a new report.Mercer’s 27th annual Cost of Living Survey analysed data from 209 cities across five continents to compile its latest research.It measures the comparative cost of more than 200 items, from accommodation and transportation to food and household items, in order to rank each city.Ashgabat in Turkmenistan was name most expensive, followed by Hong Kong and Beirut in Lebanon.Although Asia claimed six of the top 10 priciest cities, three of the most costly destinations were all in Switzerland.Zurich, Geneva and Bern ranked fifth, eight and 10th...