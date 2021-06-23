Let me ladysplain a few facts about childcare to the dinosaurs in the National party
A “motherhood statement” is defined as a vague, “feel-good” platitude, especially one made by a politician, that few people would disagree with. May I humbly suggest that the National party – and its newly reinstated leader Barnaby Joyce, who has a questionable record, to say the least, when it comes to women’s issues – steer clear of their particular version of a motherhood statement. They will find many people (coughs women) find them very easy to disagree with.www.theguardian.com