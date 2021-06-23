Let me ladysplain a few facts about childcare to the dinosaurs in the National party

As well as her usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team. In this episode, politics + society deputy editor Judith Ireland and Michelle discuss the allegation by former Liberal MP Julia Banks that she was inappropriately touched at Parliament House by an unnamed cabinet minister, and her labelling of Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a “menacing, controlling wallpaper”. They also canvass the government’s decision to reduce the intake of returning international travellers, and the four-stage plan announced to eventually exit the pandemic’s restrictions. Additional audio Gaena, Blue Dot Sessions, from Free Music Archive. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.