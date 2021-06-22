Cancel
Texas State

Trailer for 'Kid Candidate' Doc About a Young Politician from Texas

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I admire anybody that would put their name in the arena - it takes a lot of courage." Gunpowder & Sky released this official trailer for a documentary film titled Kid Candidate, which originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier in the year. The film also won the "One In A Million Award" from the Sun Valley Film Festival this year. In a time when young Americans increasingly feel cut off from politics or traditional institutions, Hayden Pedigo, a 24 year-old artist and musician in Amarillo, TX makes an unorthodox run for city council. SVFF states: "This is a funny, irreverent and impactful doc about Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year-old experimental musician whose viral videos for fake City Council campaigns in Amarillo inspired him to take action and actually run, showing that young people are stepping up to make a difference in their communities." Sounds like a fascinating, inspiring story that was captured on camera at the right moment.

www.firstshowing.net
