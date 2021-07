The killing of elephants in eastern India has reached crisis proportions, magnified by the Covid lockdown, conservationists say.In the past two years, 160 of the endangered wild animals have been wiped out in the state of Odisha, at least 40 of them in the past five months alone.Many are deliberately electrocuted or poisoned by people who have taken forest land for farming, according to the Voice for Asian Elephants Society (VfAES).The felling of forests for mining and other human activity also shrinks their natural habitats.And poachers wanting tusks for ivory have been emboldened by an absence of forest patrols, which...