Back of My Mind

96 Back is the kind of prodigious talent that can blow the minds of nascent ravers and anorak-clad old heads at the same time. Ever since 2018's Provisional Electronics, 96 Back has been hard-wiring ecstasy and emotion into the most synthetic of sounds. Transplanting the surging energy of bleep from his native Sheffield into an increasingly ambitious sonic palette that spans a multitude of genres, eras and continents, producer Evan Majumdar-Swift is the kind of prodigious talent that can blow the minds of nascent ravers and anorak-clad old heads at the same time. Releasing his first few critically-acclaimed projects – his aforementioned debut EP, his stunning debut album, Excitable, Girl and that project's 2019 follow-up, Issue In Surreal – on cult label Central Processing Unit, more recently the producer has found a home at Local Action and the shift seems fitting. The 96 Back of 2021 seems ready to take on the dance music scene at large, stepping out from behind the computer to really take in the crowd.