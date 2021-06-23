Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Man injured in drive-by shooting on Edgewood Ave. in southeast Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0SPR_0acd3vi700

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a drive-by shooting left one man recovering from his injuries.

Police say a man was approaching the intersection of William H. Borders Dr. and Edgewood Ave. when another car drove past and began opening fire just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but police have not commented on the extent of those injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not released details on any suspects at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Tv News#Edgewood#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy