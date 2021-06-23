Cancel
Politics

Progress toward a more perfect union

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 17 was a significant day in the life of our country. Despite the turmoil and division that is magnified daily, we continue to make progress (slow though it seems) toward “a more perfect union.” With the recognition of Juneteenth as a national holiday, the “conservative” SCOTUS upholding (again) the ACA, and Stacey Abrams’ support of Joe Manchin’s voting rights compromise, we see signs of movement toward inclusion and equity for all of the U.S. This is a journey, not a destination. We should take stock of this momentum and celebrate any efforts to live out our creed and the ideals of our founding. Progress, by nature, is movement forward, not backward. “Equity and social justice can never be add-ons . . . they must be natural, organic, and inherent parts of what we do every day.” — Baruti K. Kafele.

