On National Doctor's Day, we take a look at the toll the pandemic has put on our healthcare systems and doctors who have to deal with it. After being in the crosshairs of the COVID-19 for nearly two years now, the crisis is a test for one's mental health, especially, the doctors and frontline workers. They face an immense level of stress daily, which has gradually put their mental health in jeopardy; they are experiencing symptoms of depression, insomnia, and psychological distress.