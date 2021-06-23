Cancel
Video Games

Games To Play If You Like Shadow Of The Colossus

By Brandon McIntyre
Looper
 14 days ago
Team Ico's "Shadow of the Colossus," the developer's second effort following the well-received "Ico" on PlayStation 2 (via Metacritic), received equally great reception upon its release in 2005, holding a score of 91 on the review aggregation site. Described by Eurogamer, which gave the title a 10/10, as "a masterfully understated, beautifully simple, engrossing ride that's as palpitatingly thrilling as it is serenely calming," it turns out the game holds up well. With a PS4 remake that also earned a 91 on Metacritic, GameSpot wrote that it "is a beautiful reconstruction of an already exceptional title. It continues to be a modern classic and is an extraordinary game that everyone must experience."

